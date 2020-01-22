A change in the Thunder Bay Police Service’s recruitment strategy has things looking up as job applications begin to come in.
City police Supt. Dan Taddeo presented an update on recruitment progress during the Thunder Bay Police Services board meeting on Tuesday at city hall.
Taddeo says it was “time to look outside the bounds” of the current recruitment strategy to see how to expand and improve upon it by looking further west, specifically in Northern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The effort paid off and interest is growing.
