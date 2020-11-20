City police are looking for two suspects involved in an overnight standoff at a Picton Avenue home.
Owen John Boyce, 23, and Brianna Lynn Netemegesic, 21, both of Thunder Bay, are wanted in relation to the incident.
Thunder Bay police officers responded to reports of a firearm incident just after 10 p.m. on Thursday in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue.
A suspect pointed a firearm at another person and an investigation led to the identification of a suspect and the residence they may have fled to. Police contained the area around the home until a warrant was obtained so officers could lawfully enter the building.
The area was released around 10 a.m. on Friday.
As a precaution, both St. Pius X School and Hammarskjold High School were put into a hold and secure Friday morning. Those have both been lifted.
Police say the two accused and victims in the incident are known to each other.
Netemegesic is also facing unrelated charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault from a March incident in the Picton area. Two female victims were found outside on March 3 just after midnight and both victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. A 15-year-old male was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the incident.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Boyce and Netemegesic are asked to call 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police warn not to approach either suspect, but instead call 911.
