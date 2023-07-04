City police are asking the driver involved in a fatal hit-an-run incident to turn themselves in.
On Monday, emergency responders attended the scene of a collision involving a Dodge Journey and two pedestrians around 3:20 p.m. on Simpson Street near Northern Avenue.
“We have an innocent couple — a 42 year old male and a 38 year old female — walking on a beautiful summer July day, just heading over the bridge,” said Insp. Ryan Gibson, of the Thunder Bay Police Service. “They were struck from behind by a Dodge Journey, which we have.”
The vehicle stopped shortly past the scene of the collision and the driver fled the scene on foot.
The male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and the female victim remains in the hospital with what police described as “life-altering injuries.”
“She’s got a long path of recovery ahead of her,” said Gibson, noting police have obtained video of the collision.
Gibson addressed the accused through the news media during a news conference on Tuesday morning near the scene of the incident.
“So we've watched the video,” he said. “We've seen the collision occur. We watched you sit in your vehicle for a few minutes. I can only imagine you were processing what occurred. We watched you exit that vehicle, take a look around. We then watched you walk away towards the mall. We have all this on video. I don't know why you left. I can only assume that you were trying to comprehend what occurred, but you made one bad decision after another. You then left the scene and did not stay and take responsibility for what had happened. You’ve had time now to think about what's happened —what you're responsible for. You need to make a correct decision now.
“Get in front of this. It is not going away. Contact your lawyer and turn yourself into the Thunder Bay police station as soon as possible. I cannot stress that enough.”
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.