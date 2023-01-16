The city’s police service is asking the public for input on the use of artificial-intelligence based software to analyze video footage in its investigation.
The online survey is open until Jan. 23; participants will remain anonymous and can share any concerns they have regarding the use of artificial-intelligence (AI) software.
Video recordings and camera surveillance give police more ways to investigate. It’s used in many types of cases from missing persons, abductions and violent crime to property crime and sudden deaths.
The challenge is the increase in the availability of video footage is processing and examining the growing volume of video files available to investigators.
The Thunder Bay Police Service has acquired a video analytics program called Briefcam, which uses artificial intelligence to process video files for review. It reduces massive video recordings into manageable durations by searching for individual characteristics and descriptions like the types and colours of vehicles, clothing, accessories like backpacks, hats, and the direction of travel of an object.
A compressed timeline is created that shows where a specific or similar object appears within the entire video file.
This software will significantly reduce the amount of time investigators spend examining large video files for potential evidence. Some investigations can take thousands of hours to review video footage.
The police service will follow procedures that meet policy requirements developed by the Thunder Bay Police Services Board when using the software. Facial recognition would be used on a limited basis for missing persons cases.
The survey can be found online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/6F35QJX.
