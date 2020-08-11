OPP in Fort Frances are looking for the owner of a snake they believe to be a boa constrictor.
Officers attended a residence in the west end of Fort Frances around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday to recover a snake found by a homeowner. Police collected the snake and are looking for the owner.
The snake is about seven feet long and appears to be a boa constrictor.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Rainy River District detachment at (807) 274-3322.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.