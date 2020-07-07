Thunder Bay police are looking for a suspect in a home invasion and serious assault.
Officers responded to reports of an assault around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 300 block of Pearl Street.
Police found an unconscious woman who appeared to be the victim of an assault.
Paramedics took the woman to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of what police said were serious injuries.
