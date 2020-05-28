Thunder Bay Police Service are looking to the public for help with an assault involving a firearm that happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after 3 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of an injured male who’s injuries were likely the result of an assault involving a firearm. The incident now involves members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit.
“As a result of their ongoing investigation, police learned the original incident likely occurred in the area of North James and Limbrick Streets at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday,” said a statement issued by Thunder Bay Police on Wednesday. “Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.”
Police say the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Thunder Bay Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call police at 684-1200 or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
