Bust in the Bay

Pictured are some of the drugs seized in the $770,000 narcotics bust

by Thunder Bay Police Services on Wednesday on the north side.

 Photo courtesy of Thunder Bay Police Services

Two Thunder Bay residents were among seven people charged with drug-

trafficking and other offences Wednesday night after city police

seized $770,000 worth of narcotics from two north-side homes, in what

police say is the largest illegal-drug haul in the city so far this

year.

Police said officers accompanied by a police dog searched homes on

Balsam Street and County Boulevard and found quantities of cocaine,

fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine, along with $50,000 in cash.

A loaded handgun was also seized, police said.

Search “warrants were obtained as a result of an ongoing

investigation into drug trafficking activity involving suspected

traffickers from the Greater Toronto Area operating within Thunder

Bay,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Thursday.

According to the news release, the Thunder Bay residents charged in

the investigation are Randy Lee Robert Park, 49, and 40-year-old

Vanessa Celeste Uchacz.

The rest of the accused named in the release are from southern

Ontario. They are: Ajax resident Rechan McLean, 29; St. Wallaceburg

resident Larissa Ethel-Lynn Nahdee, 27; Pickering resident Sharmar

Deadre Shaw, 28; Toronto resident Kehinde Hussain Agiri, 30; and

Oshawa resident Farwaz Olubodon, 20.

All seven accused appeared at a bail hearing Thursday and remained in

custody, police said.

None of the charges have been proven in court.