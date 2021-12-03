Two Thunder Bay residents were among seven people charged with drug-
trafficking and other offences Wednesday night after city police
seized $770,000 worth of narcotics from two north-side homes, in what
police say is the largest illegal-drug haul in the city so far this
year.
Police said officers accompanied by a police dog searched homes on
Balsam Street and County Boulevard and found quantities of cocaine,
fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine, along with $50,000 in cash.
A loaded handgun was also seized, police said.
Search “warrants were obtained as a result of an ongoing
investigation into drug trafficking activity involving suspected
traffickers from the Greater Toronto Area operating within Thunder
Bay,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Thursday.
According to the news release, the Thunder Bay residents charged in
the investigation are Randy Lee Robert Park, 49, and 40-year-old
Vanessa Celeste Uchacz.
The rest of the accused named in the release are from southern
Ontario. They are: Ajax resident Rechan McLean, 29; St. Wallaceburg
resident Larissa Ethel-Lynn Nahdee, 27; Pickering resident Sharmar
Deadre Shaw, 28; Toronto resident Kehinde Hussain Agiri, 30; and
Oshawa resident Farwaz Olubodon, 20.
All seven accused appeared at a bail hearing Thursday and remained in
custody, police said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
