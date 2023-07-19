The terms of reference for the Thunder Bay Police Services Board’s newly formed labour relations committee have been approved.
The labour relations committee was formed in January of this year in response to recommendations made in the reports by the board’s expert panel, released earlier this year, and Murray Sinclair, released in late 2018.
The terms of reference for the committee were approved during the police services board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday morning.
Those terms call for the delegation of authority to hear labour grievances to the committee, which will also resolve any grievances.
“We did find it important that we have the autonomy to hear the grievances,” said Shelby Ch’ng, chairperson of the labour relations committee. “We thought it would create an issue in the future if grievances were going straight to the board rather than being dealt with at the committee level, so we’re hoping to make that process very tight and that we be seen as the authority for hearing grievances.”
The previous police services board had started to develop a protocol for collective bargaining. However, a direct and more positive relationship with the Thunder Bay Police Association was overdue, according to the committee’s terms of reference.
“The board has also acknowledged the growing concerns for mental health and well-being amongst service members, as is highlighted in specific recommendations from the expert panel,” the document states.
Board administrator Malcolm Mercer asked if the board should be informed of which grievances are being considered so any police board members could offer comment.
“Some grievances raise much broader issues,” he said.
Ch’ng suggested that could be done in a memo, but she wanted the labour committee to come to the final decision.
The committee is comprised of two police services board members and two community representatives as voting members.
