The Thunder Bay Police Service is not adequately staffed to meet the
needs of the community, said police chief Sylvie Hauth.
During a police services board meeting on Tuesday, Hauth outlined the
challenges the city’s police service faces and said she will be
developing a new deployment model for officers.
The presentation came after the board, earlier this year, requested a
report on the possible redeployment of resources to have more
frontline officers.
Fifty-five per cent of officers are deployed to frontline patrol with
nearly 30 per cent in criminal investigations and the intelligence
units.
About 10 per cent are in the community services branch and the
remaining officers are in court security and senior management.
Hauth said the police service is facing a high volume of complex and
serious calls, including mental health crisis calls, an active,
violent and lucrative drug trade and a high-volume of non-criminal
calls for service and an expectation by the public that police will
always attend.
The major crimes and intelligence units are operating beyond capacity
and the police service is serving a population much higher than what
they are already underfunded for, said Hauth.
“We are unable as a service to be effective and meet all of these
needs with the current resources at hand,” said the police chief.
Hauth said the growth of gangs in Thunder Bay has resulted in a large
increase in drug-trafficking, home takeovers and firearms in the
community.
The city’s high addiction rate fuels demand for drugs and also
increases overdoses and mental health related calls for service.
There are 50 to 75 active drug houses operating in Thunder Bay on any
given day, said Hauth, adding that each drug house sees daily profits
of at least $2,800.
There are $46 million in drug sales per year in the city.
From January to November, 67 drug warrants were executed in the
community and there have been 300 overdoses — 77 of those have been
fatal.
“This is a never-ending battle,” said Hauth, adding more drug
officers would be an asset.
The TBPS received 51,000 calls for services so far this year with
only 20 per cent being criminal code calls. Police have also
investigated 321 sudden deaths so far in 2021.
Hauth said her continued ask is for community resources to better
address mental health issues and the creation of a crisis centre in
Thunder Bay to help address the needs of the community.
“With all of this in mind, the need to reimagine what police response
entails and to recalibrate public expectations is real,” said Hauth.
“We are currently expected to respond to all calls and meet service
demands. Our officers do an amazing job every single day under
difficult circumstances, both within the community and given the
current limitations, risks and liabilities of our current facility.”
A short-term solution is in place to ensure all available positions
are filled with working members, replacing staff who are currently off.
“This is an all-hands on deck approach to help address current staff
shortages and offset overtime costs without any increase to the
operating budget,” said Hauth.
The police services board on Tuesday also re-appointed Kristen Oliver
as chairperson of the board and Michael Power as vice-chairperson.
Both were acclaimed to the positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.