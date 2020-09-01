Thunder Bay Police remained at the scene Monday of what they are calling a homicide investigation in the 400 block of Main Street.
Police were alerted by a passerby, to “a possible dead body” in the area around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Arriving police located the body of Christopher David Meeseetawagesic, 31, of Thunder Bay, alerted his family and began an investigation.
Police are asking the public for any information that could assist investigators, including details on the whereabouts of Meeseetawagesic Thursday and Sunday morning.
Anyone who has information that could assist investigators is asked to 684-1200. Anonymously tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website at www.p3tips.com.
Meeseetawagesic body has been transported to Toronto where a post mortem examination will take place later this week. The public is asked to continue avoiding the area around the 400 block of Main Street, if possible.
