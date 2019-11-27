With the festive season arriving, local law enforcement agencies have a message for motorists, “Don’t drink and drive. It’s not just what you can do to yourself, it’s what you can do to other people.”
Staff Sgt. Chris Lawrence with the OPP Northwest Region highway safety division, joined fellow officers and policing partners Thunder Bay Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service and Canadian Pacific Rail Police to start the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program which began on Nov. 23 and continues into January.
