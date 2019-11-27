Stay sober behind wheel

From left, Sgt. Rob Pelletier and Const. Fiona Duncan of the Anishinabek Police Service; Sgt. Bill Pollock, Const. Jeff Carlson, Const. Mike Dimini and Const. Trevor Dunn of the Thunder Bay Police Service; Const. Evan Winslow of Canadian Pacific Rail Police; and Const. Diana Cole, Traffic Sgt. Dave Bel, Insp. Al Gordon, Staff Sgt. John Reppard and Staff Sgt. Chris Lawrence of the Ontario Provincial Police were on hand at the Dawson Road truck weigh scales to start the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) provincial safety campaign on Tuesday.

 Sandi Krasowski

With the festive season arriving, local law enforcement agencies have a message for motorists, “Don’t drink and drive. It’s not just what you can do to yourself, it’s what you can do to other people.”

Staff Sgt. Chris Lawrence with the OPP Northwest Region highway safety division, joined fellow officers and policing partners Thunder Bay Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service and Canadian Pacific Rail Police to start the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program which began on Nov. 23 and continues into January.

