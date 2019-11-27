From left, Sgt. Rob Pelletier and Const. Fiona Duncan of the Anishinabek Police Service; Sgt. Bill Pollock, Const. Jeff Carlson, Const. Mike Dimini and Const. Trevor Dunn of the Thunder Bay Police Service; Const. Evan Winslow of Canadian Pacific Rail Police; and Const. Diana Cole, Traffic Sgt. Dave Bel, Insp. Al Gordon, Staff Sgt. John Reppard and Staff Sgt. Chris Lawrence of the Ontario Provincial Police were on hand at the Dawson Road truck weigh scales to start the annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) provincial safety campaign on Tuesday.