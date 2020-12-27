Suspects in police custody who pass out and then snore excessively should receive immediate medical attention because snoring could indicate an underlying medical issue that could lead to a suspect’s death, Ontario’s police watchdog has warned.
Special Investigations Unit’s Joseph Martino flagged the issue in a report about last year’s death of a 35-year-old Grassy Narrows First Man, who died after being arrested during a break-in at a Kenora auto repair shop.
Though Martino cleared a provincial police officer of negligent care, or the use of excessive force in the June 15, 2019 arrest, a call for an ambulance “ought to have occurred at the arrest scene in light of the medical evidence . . . to the effect that the (man’s) snoring in the police cruiser was indicative of a significant change in his neurologic status.”
“It appears that the (man) fell into acute medical distress the moment he went limp in the auto repair shop, and then passed out in the cruiser,” Martino said in his report.
The unidentified man was during the arrest put to the ground roughly, but not excessively, when he resisted being handcuffed, the SIU report says.
The man, who had a previous brain injury, died five days later in Winnipeg hospital following the removal during surgery of “a large, solid blood clot” from the right side of his brain, the SIU report said.
An autopsy determined the man died due to a brain injury, but said blunt force and “chronic ethanolism” also contributed to his death.
A pathologist report noted that “more significant to this matter was the delay in recognition of a significant change in the (man’s) neurologic status.”
It added: “Owing to the fact that subdural hematomas (brain bleeds) are venous or low-pressure bleeds that usually take some time to accumulate, there is typically a window of opportunity for successful treatment.”
Following the man’s arrest, Grand Council Treaty 3 expressed concern that the man had died following an arrest for a break-in, reminding police officials at the time that they “are not above the law.”
Martino said he didn’t blame the officers involved for waiting until the man was housed in a holding cell before calling an ambulance — about 25 minutes after the arrest.
“Given the odour of alcohol coming from the (man), the officers were under the impression until that point that he was simply highly intoxicated,” Martino said.
Martino concluded: “If any unnecessary delay incurred by the police in having the (man) medically assessed contributed to his tragic demise, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that such delay was of sufficient magnitude to amount to a criminal offence.”
A civilian agency, the SIU investigates when someone dies, is seriously injured, or there are allegations of sexual assault when police are involved.
