Kakegamic was also an educator and politician

Goyce Kakegamic’s paintings can be viewed at the Thunder Bay Art

Gallery.

 Photo supplied by NAN

Former Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief Goyce Kakegamic is

being remembered as a skilled politician and committed educator, and

notably as a talented painter whose evocative works have appeared in

major art galleries in Canada and Europe.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, but we

celebrate and give thanks for his life of creativity, service, and

friendship,” a NAN news release said Friday.

“We take comfort that his spirit remains with us, and remember him

fondly for his tremendous contributions to our Nation.”

Kakegamic, who was in his mid-70s, died this week, a NAN spokesman said.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Kakegamic was from the remote Keewaywin First Nation north of Red

Lake. He served as a NAN deputy grand chief for four terms between

1997 and 2006, and 2012 and 2015.

Current NAN Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse, who worked with

Kakegamic, said the elder leader was seen as a role model “for his

determination to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our

members, especially our youth.”

“Powered by conviction and grounded by faith, Goyce was not shy about

expressing his feelings and never wavered from his convictions, no

matter how great the challenge,” Narcisse added.

Some of the projects Kakegamic worked on included establishing the

Thunder Bay campus of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and the

aboriginal trades school at Thunder Bay’s Dennis Cromarty High School.

An overriding focus by Kakegamic was “strengthening relationships

with municipal partners across Northern Ontario to make communities

more welcoming for First Nations students,” the NAN news release said.

In the international art world, Kakegamic was perhaps best known as

an accomplished practitioner of the Indigenous woodland style. As he

honed his craft, he was influenced by his famous brother-in-law,

Norval Morrisseau, as well as the Cree artist Carl Ray.

Kakegamic’s paintings, which can be viewed at the Thunder Bay Art

Gallery, have appeared in England, Germany, at the Canadian Museum of

History and at the renowned McMichael gallery near Toronto.

Thunder Bay Art Gallery curator Penelope Smart said it was “an honour

to show his work throughout the years.”

“Goyce brought elegant lines and movement to his (flowing)

compositions,” Smart said. “His paintings will continue to inspire

others for years to come.”

“The Triple K Co-operative (the K is for Kakegamic) that he and his

brothers founded in the 1970s was a huge deal,” Smart added. “It

forged a new path for Indigenous-run commercial art studios in

Northern Ontario and across Canada.”

Funeral arrangements are pending, the NAN news release said.