Former Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief Goyce Kakegamic is
being remembered as a skilled politician and committed educator, and
notably as a talented painter whose evocative works have appeared in
major art galleries in Canada and Europe.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend, but we
celebrate and give thanks for his life of creativity, service, and
friendship,” a NAN news release said Friday.
“We take comfort that his spirit remains with us, and remember him
fondly for his tremendous contributions to our Nation.”
Kakegamic, who was in his mid-70s, died this week, a NAN spokesman said.
A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
Kakegamic was from the remote Keewaywin First Nation north of Red
Lake. He served as a NAN deputy grand chief for four terms between
1997 and 2006, and 2012 and 2015.
Current NAN Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse, who worked with
Kakegamic, said the elder leader was seen as a role model “for his
determination to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our
members, especially our youth.”
“Powered by conviction and grounded by faith, Goyce was not shy about
expressing his feelings and never wavered from his convictions, no
matter how great the challenge,” Narcisse added.
Some of the projects Kakegamic worked on included establishing the
Thunder Bay campus of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and the
aboriginal trades school at Thunder Bay’s Dennis Cromarty High School.
An overriding focus by Kakegamic was “strengthening relationships
with municipal partners across Northern Ontario to make communities
more welcoming for First Nations students,” the NAN news release said.
In the international art world, Kakegamic was perhaps best known as
an accomplished practitioner of the Indigenous woodland style. As he
honed his craft, he was influenced by his famous brother-in-law,
Norval Morrisseau, as well as the Cree artist Carl Ray.
Kakegamic’s paintings, which can be viewed at the Thunder Bay Art
Gallery, have appeared in England, Germany, at the Canadian Museum of
History and at the renowned McMichael gallery near Toronto.
Thunder Bay Art Gallery curator Penelope Smart said it was “an honour
to show his work throughout the years.”
“Goyce brought elegant lines and movement to his (flowing)
compositions,” Smart said. “His paintings will continue to inspire
others for years to come.”
“The Triple K Co-operative (the K is for Kakegamic) that he and his
brothers founded in the 1970s was a huge deal,” Smart added. “It
forged a new path for Indigenous-run commercial art studios in
Northern Ontario and across Canada.”
Funeral arrangements are pending, the NAN news release said.
