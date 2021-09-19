A small army of Elections Canada workers are prepped and ready for Monday’s federal election. Both the Thunder Bay-Superior North and Thunder Bay-Rainy River electoral ridings saw a large increase in voter turnout during the advance polls.
Thunder Bay-Superior North had the largest increase in the advance vote with 13,487 ballots cast compared to 10,269 in 2019.
In Thunder Bay-Rainy River, 10,213 voters took advantage of the advance polls this year compared to 7,843 in 2019.
“It’s bigger than ever,” said Dale Mason, the returning officer for Thunder Bay-Superior North.
Mason said he is proud of his team and how things have been going leading up to the election.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
“The biggest things with this election is related to COVID-19 precautions — we have an unbelievable amount of PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect the voters and our workers at the polls using the most stringent health unit rules,” said Mason.
Elections Canada has gone as far as to provide a new pencil for each voter to mark their ballot. Those pencils can be taken with the voter or disposed of in a bag after voting.
Another big change for this election is that many of the facilities that Elections Canada used in the past are not suitable anymore.
“In many cases, schools said we’re sorry but we can’t have electors walking down the hall to get to the gym or library or wherever the voting was going on because they would be mingling with our staff and children,” he said.
With most of the school sites not available this election, it has caused “thousands and thousands of new places to vote this time,” said Mason, adding that people need to check their voter card for the correct location to vote.
An estimated 15,000 voters will have to vote at a different location because 44 polls have had to be moved in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding.
The biggest reason for the change was with access to schools or sites that were too small to provide enough social distancing.
Work on locating suitable polling sites started months ago, which was a challenge for returning officers.
Mason gave an example that polls that used to be at Our Lady of Charity School had to move to another site, which turned out to be the returning office setup at County Fair mall. The next suitable site after County Fair would have been at the Delta Hotel at Marina Park.
Elections Canada has rented out all the rooms at the Italian Cultural Centre, which will have 10 polls and is the biggest polling station in Thunder Bay-Superior North. The Italian Cultural Centre is replacing polls that used to be at St. Pius School and Holy Family School.
One polling station in the region requires a portage and boat trip by the person who is manning that station.
On Monday, voters can expect a similar scenario as they would find in a retail store, with marks on the floor for social distancing, the face mask requirement, and sanitizing stations.
IDENTIFICATION
To vote, people need identification that shows their name and where they live. A driver’s licence is the preferred type of identification but people can use a health card or an envelope that shows somebody mailed something to their residence.
For voters who are not sure what to bring, they are recommended to visit the elections.ca website for a list of accepted types of identification.
Voters can also find out where they can vote by visiting the elections.ca website.
Elections Canada is also accommodating people living in shelters or who are homeless.
For example, the Salvation Army shelter or the Dew Drop Inn are providing clients with an equivalent identification, which they can use at the nearest polling station.
People incarcerated were also able to vote in the advance polls last week.
At the Lakehead University residences, there is a polling station for students living on residences. Other out-of-town students can vote as well for a candidate in Northwestern Ontario.
LAST CHANCE TO VOTE
On election night, polls close at 9:30 p.m., but anyone who is in line at a polling station by 9:30 p.m. will still be able to vote.
Mason isn’t sure about how busy polling stations will be on Monday.
“There are two schools of thought on that, it may be that many people wanted to vote early so they already voted so the lines will be shorter than usual, or there is a lot of eagerness to vote and there will be an equally larger than usual number at ordinary polls,” said Mason, who added they are prepared for large numbers.
The longest wait time at the advance polls in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding was 35 minutes.
As for finding people to fill the various jobs, it was difficult. Mason said they have been successful in filling the positions but they don’t have very many people on standby. An estimated 700 people have been hired by Elections Canada just in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding alone.
(This story was originally published in The Chronicle-Journal on Sept. 18, 2021)
