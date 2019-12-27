A 24-year-old Toronto-area resident was charged with impaired driving Monday night near Wawa after provincial police stopped a vehicle that failed to lower its headlight beams.
Police said the vehicle was southbound on Highway 17 about 10:30 p.m. when it failed to lower its beams as north-bound vehicles approached.
The driver failed a road-side sobriety test and was later charged with driving while impaired by drug and having cannabis readily available. He was additionally charged with failing to lower beams under the Highway Traffic Act, a provincial news release said Wednesday.
Scarborough resident Menaab Amanuel is to appear in Wawa court on Feb. 10, police said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
