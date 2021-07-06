On July 4, the 100th anniversary of the poppy was marked with a plaque unveiling at Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel.
On July 4 to 6, 1921, veterans from the First World War met at the Prince Arthur Hotel to adopt the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and to raise funds for needy veterans and their families.
During the month of July, 25 cents from any persian with red icing purchased at the Persian Man will go to support the local Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy fund.
