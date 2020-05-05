ThunderCon is the latest event to cancel its 2020 edition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although normally held in September in Thunder Bay, festival organizer said deadlines for final commitments from celebrity guests, vendors and sponsors were quickly approaching.
“After much deliberation and particular attention to federal, provincial and local public health authorities regarding large public gatherings in Ontario, we have had to come to the decision to not present the ThunderCon event in 2020,” said Heather Dickson, media director for the popular pop-culture festival, in a news release.
