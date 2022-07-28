A 65-year-old London, Ont.-area resident was charged with stunt driving Sunday night after a 2022 Porsche sport utility vehicle was clocked at 130 km/h in a construction zone near Sudbury.
Provincial police said a patrol officer picked up the SUV on radar on Highway 69 in Burwash Township just before 9 p.m. The posted maximum limit in the construction zone was 70 km/h.
An unidentified Komoka resident was charged under the Highway Traffic Act and received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension, a provincial news release said. The SUV was impounded for 14 days.
The accused is to appear in Sudbury court on Sept. 6, the release said. The charge has not been proven in court.
Stunt driving refers to driving more than 50 km/h faster than the posted limit. According to the OPP, 20 drivers were charged with the offence on provincial roads in May and June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.