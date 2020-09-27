Grain keeps coming through Keefer Terminal, setting Thunder Bay’s port up for one of its best years in decades.
Halfway through the marine shipping season, the Port of Thunder Bay has handled one million more tonnes of grain compared to this time last year.
That marks a 27 per cent increase.
With global supply chains disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Canada’s large 2019 grain harvest accelerated this spring.
A big part of that demand was met by pushing grain to market through Thunder Bay to the St. Lawrence Seaway.
“The many participants in the grain supply chain, from rail to terminal to vessel, have had to deal with added health and safety protocols employed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Tim Heney, chief executive officer of the Port of Thunder Bay. “They’ve done so without compromising productivity, ensuring the distribution of vital goods.”
The port appears to be headed towards its best year in decades as another strong harvest is expected on the Prairies. Those shipments are expected to begin this fall.
“Our year-end projections are narrowing in on the 10-million tonne mark,” said Heney. “That volume hasn’t been handled in Thunder Bay in a single year since 1997.”
