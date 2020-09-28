The lion’s share of a $4-milion drilling program at Premier Gold’s Hasaga project near Red Lake has so far yielded positive results, the Thunder Bay-based company reported earlier in September.
“To date in 2020, 18 holes and 18,000 metres have been drilled with very encouraging results in all target areas,” a Premier news release said Thursday.
“This drilling campaign is confirming the considerable potential of this property, located in the heart of one of the world’s most respected high-grade gold camps”, Premier executive vice-present Stephen McGibbon said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.