A work crew in a residential area of Thunder Bay’s north side dug up possible explosives Wednesday morning.
City police say first responders were called to the 100 block of Marlborough Street around 9:45 a.m.
It’s believed the explosives were not live. However, an area was taped off by police as they investigated to ensure the area was safe.
The public was asked to avoid the area, and as of early Wednesday evening, police remained on scene although the situation was contained to an alleyway.
Police say more information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.
