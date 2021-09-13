A female appeared to have been shot in Thunder Bay on Monday, police said.
Reports about the injured person led city police to a parking lot in the 100 block of Frederica Street East at about 6 p.m.
Paramedics brought her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment. The extent of her injuries were unknown, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators with the police’s major crimes unit are involved in the investigation.
No further information was available Monday evening.
