Two Thunder Bay-based environmental groups opposed to the transport of spent nuclear-fuel rods through Northwestern Ontario say their campaign has been bolstered this month by the mailing of 25,000 postcards to city addresses.
The cards sent by Nuclear Free North and Environment North warn shipments of the radioactive rods could come through the city by rail or truck en route to a proposed underground storage site west of Ignace.
“Although the loads will travel in strong containment casks, gamma radiation will be emitted constantly,” Environment North spokeswoman Dodie LeGassick said in a news release.
“If there is an accident causing a breach of a cask or its immersion in water, the results could be catastrophic.”
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), which is the storage site’s proponent, has said a transportation route has not been selected and, in any case, shipments would not begin until at least 20 years from now.
Fuel rods can be shipped and stored safely with proven technology, the NWMO has maintained.
The agency wants to have a storage site selected by 2024. In addition to the one near Ignace, the other candidate site under consideration is located near the community of South Bruce in southwestern Ontario in the vicinity of an existing nuclear-power station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.