Taylor Legarde was up early on Monday morning to be at the front of the line as Northwestern Ontario’s first legal cannabis store opened in Thunder Bay.
Standing outside Tokyo Smoke at 1082 Memorial Ave. since 7:30 a.m., Legarde said he was supposed to be joined by friends “but nobody wants to wake up this early.”
“I just wanted to be the first person to buy legal weed in Thunder Bay in a shop,” said Legarde. “I thought that’d be a good memory to have.”
