Alan Moon was a freshman potter when he moved to Thunder Bay in 1977 for work and stepped right into the growing family of the Potter’s Guild that was created shortly before he arrived.
There was great excitement in 1978 when they held their first sale, said Moon, and began a long relationship with a loyal clientele.
This past weekend the guild held it’s 41st annual Christmas sale at the Baggage Building Arts Centre where potters had the chance to connect with clients and peers.
Potting for 43 years, Trudy Jamieson said the sale is an opportunity for guild members to renew their fellowship after spending long hours alone in their studios creating their individual work.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.