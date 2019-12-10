A bench with a sleeping bag stuffed inside a garbage bag, a ripped sack with clothing odds and ends, and a cardboard sign asking for money form a display at the Home Depot store representing a growing number of homeless youths in Thunder Bay.
Sarav Verma, the store manager, said the display depicts a reality on the city’s streets.
“It really breaks my heart seeing people on the street and they definitely need our support,” he said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.