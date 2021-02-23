The prospect of a stable power supply at the remote Muskrat Dam First Nation is brighter with the upcoming installation of two new generators.
“One of the luckiest breaks we got was the availability of a brand new replacement generator . . . of the exact same make and model as the one which stopped functioning,” a band news release said Friday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.