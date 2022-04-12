Pictured, from left, are East-West Tie project director Jennifer Tidmarsh, Enbridge power and new energy technologies vice-president Matthew Akman, Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith, Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins, Ontario Northern Development Minister and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, Michipicoten First Nation Chief Patricia Tangie, Red Rock Indian Band Chief Marcus Hardy, Pic Mobert First Nation Chief Louis Kwissiwa, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg Coun. Sharon Ostberg, OMERS Infrastructure managing director of asset management Steven Zucchet and Pays Plat First Nation Chief David Mushquash.