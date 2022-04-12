A new high-voltage power line between Thunder Bay and Wawa went into service on March 31, the province confirmed Monday.
The $777-million, 230-kilovolt line was built over two years by NextBridge Infrastructure in partnership with six North Shore First Nations.
Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins lauded the project for focusing on “Indigenous inclusion and participation.”
“Now that it’s come into service, the East West Tie Line will support a new era of economic growth and opportunity for the region,” Collins said in a provincial news release.
NextBridge said earlier the project was completed on budget, but there could be additional costs for making allowances for working through the coronavirus pandemic.
NextBridge East-West Tie project director Jennifer Tidmarsh said the line got build on time “despite numerous external challenges during construction, including a global pandemic and historic forest fire activity in the region.”
