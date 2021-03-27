Rev Luigi Filippini, the diocesan priest of St. Anthony’s Church on Hilldale Road, will welcome parishioners to a 15 per cent capacity in both the main church and another 15 per cent in the hall tomorrow, for Palm Sunday services. Palms will be available in the church foyer for the celebration. Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday as the beginning of Easter Week which will continue to Easter Sunday on April 4. On Good Friday, April 2, Christians observe the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ and celebrate his resurrection on Easter Sunday.