High school students in Thunder Bay will return to full semesters of learning starting Monday.
Both Lakehead Public Schools and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board will return to timetables of four courses per day for secondary students.
All high schools in the province will be able to return to full semesters in February of 2022. However, Thunder Bay secondary schools were allowed to return to the system earlier by the Ministry of Education with the support of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
“Health and well-being is of utmost importance for our staff and our students,” said Pino Tassone, director of education for the Catholic school board.
“The additional time within the same classroom has been challenging for all, and the sense of normalcy is welcomed for both parties. We’re really looking forward to our students having a traditional high school experience where they can excel.”
Lakehead Public Schools’ director of education Ian MacRae said they are also pleased to move to the full semester system as it’s advantageous for students and staff.
“We continue to consult with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to ensure that the safety of our school community from a COVID-19 perspective remains optimal,” said MacRae.
In a joint news release, both school boards said they are grateful for the opportunity to help students resume a pre-pandemic schedule and bring back a state of balance.
More information for students, parents and guardians will be available through school email, social media pages and websites.
