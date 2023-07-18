After 32 years of service to the Thunder Bay Port Authority, CEO Tim Heleny has announced his retirement leaving significant shoes to fill.
Heney has helped to diversify and establish Keefer Terminal as a major breakbulk hub for western Canada by developing key transportation infrastructure to “ensure the efficient and effective movement of cargos.” He says it’s a good time for him to try something different at this stage of life.
“I remember developing a strategic plan for the Port Authority and one of the main goals was to increase and diversify marine cargo using our assets,” he said. “We’ve had some pretty measurable results on that front, built up some pretty good repeat cargos and spent a lot of money on infrastructure. I think we’ve accomplished quite a few things that we set out to do.”
Heney said the port is in a “better place” over the last 30 years with the addition of new buildings, new infrastructure, the massive crane, regular cargo and other additions to attract businesses to Thunder Bay. Beginning next month, he says a newer cargo of steel pipe will start to arrive and will be a regular cargo shipment for years to come. Potash and fertilizer shipments over the last four years could “turn out to be something quite large in the future” as well, Heney noted.
He said they had three main strategic initiatives, increasing and diversifying marine cargo, investing in strategic infrastructure and raising the profile of the port.
“It’s always been a major port — the largest export port and the biggest Canadian port on the seaway,” he said. “It became something that we had to promote and put in front of mind for a lot of people and I think we’ve accomplished that. I think we’re a lot more well known and people look to us as a solution, and that’s kind of rewarding as well.”
Heney reflected on the friendships he has made across Canada and in the U.S. and said they will stand out as one of the most memorable parts of the job.
“We met people all around the world during our marketing trips to Europe. The port in Thunder Bay is linked to the world. It’s a place that can draw in business from a long way away and that’s something that should always be worked on in the future as well,” Heney said.
With the growing mining sector, he says the export of lithium depends if it’s refined lithium or lithium ore. They are different volumes, he pointed out.
“Shipping is a business of volume or a business of scale. It takes quite a bit of tonnage to make shipping worthwhile. But if it is the ore concentrate, that could end up being a fair amount of volume and the port has facilities that can do that. Lithium could provide some cargo, but Thunder Bay’s main market will always be western Canada,” Heney said. “We are a grain port No. 1, potash No. 2 by volume and of all the business we do, a very large majority of it is headed to western Canada. That’s really the market for the port.”
On the horizon, Heney says moving large volumes of material by marine is the most environmentally friendly way to do that.
“And we are the farthest inland port in Canada. So if we really get serious about saving carbon emissions, there’ll be a lot of growth and that’s something that will sustain the port for many years to come,” he said.
Heney reminisced about the arrival and unloading of 550 metric-tonne reactors that were heading to the oil sands in western Canada in the 1990s and called them the “heaviest thing we’ve moved ever, before or since.”
He said the arrival of wind turbines was also exciting when they first showed up and seem to be getting bigger all the time.
”The most interesting is the repeat businesses like the fertilizers that I hadn’t seen before that bring ships all the way from Morocco with grain. . . . That’s an ideal situation for us,” he said, adding the (arrival of) steel pipe is an excellent cargo because it’s repeat business which provides more ships for grain backhaul as well.
On Sept. 30, Heney will leave the helm to travel and spend more time with his family and seven grandchildren. He will continue to serve as CEO until the board has identified and appointed a successor.
