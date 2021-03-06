Provincial wildlife investigators are trying to locate a bow hunter who shot a pregnant deer in Dryden last month and left the dead animal to spoil.
According to the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources, the deer was shot sometime between Feb. 18-23 in the area of Victoria Street and Whyte Avenue.
The deer, which was pregnant with two fawns, was shot with a carbon arrow fitted with a brass spike glued to the end, an MNRF news release said Friday.
The deer was dragged about 15 metres from a walking path and left to rot in a wooded area, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact the MNRF wildlife tips line at 1-877-847-7667.
