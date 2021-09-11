Public health officials are advising Kenora-area residents not to swim or drink the water at Spruce Lake and Anicinabe Beach due to the presence of suspected blue-green algae blooms.
Though test results “are not known, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) asks that people treat (the sightings) as though it is blue-green algae,” the health unit said Friday in a news release.
Toxic blue-green algae can form when water exposed to direct sunlight heats up, posing a health risk to people and animals.
“Do not boil the water, as this can cause an increase in toxin levels,” the release said.
It added: “It is recommended to wait at least two weeks after the bloom has disappeared before resuming the normal use of lake waters.”
