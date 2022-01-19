History is a science that allows us to know, as a society, our past to understand the present we live in and build our future.
Most people know this and accept it as a fact of life, but some others decide to go the extra mile. In the year 2000, a group of people from Red Rock decided to get together and form the Red Rock Historical Society, a non-profit organization with the sole purpose of preserving the past for the enrichment of the future of our township.
Incorporated in November 2001, the historical society has faced some challenges during the 20 years of its existence, like moving from different places until finally finding their current home at the Red Rock Public High School.
“With the years, we had accumulated a significant amount of historical resources, so every time we had to move, it was a very hard task to accomplish,” said Brian Davis, current president of the Red Rock Historical Society.
During an enjoyable phone call, Davis shared for this column some of the most remarkable projects that the historical group has done through its existence. Calendars, historical DVDs, tapestries, the Mill Whistle restoration, Maple Syrup Fundraiser, and newsletters for the membership are only some of them.
The money raised every year barely covers supplies, insurance and rent. A government grant that has been successfully obtained every year, helps to keep the historical society afloat.
Davis recognizes the invaluable work that current and past members have done. Last year, even with the COVID-19 restrictions, the historical society reported a total of 530 hours of dedicated volunteer work. Currently, the executive and committee members are:
• President: Brian Davis.
• Vice-president: Joe Lance.
• Secretary: Marilyn Young.
• Treasurer and co-treasurer: Sandy Friske and Ken Friske, respectively.
Committee chairs
•Archival manager: Marilyn Youngm.
•Publicity and social media: Fay Boudreau.
•Memberships: Joanne Boudreau.
•Volunteers: Joe Lance.
Memberships can be purchased at the Red Rock Public Library, Northern Credit Union, Red Pebbles Cafe. You can also follow the Red Rock Historical Society on Facebook.
• • •
The Red Rock Public Library is starting an interesting program for its adult patrons: Blind Date with a Book.
Starting Jan. 18 and until Feb. 18, you can call for an appointment and get to the library to borrow a Blind Date Book. How does it work? A selection of books will be waiting to be chosen, carefully wrapped, with only a few lines as hints of what you are going to read.
A bookmark will be provided, and after you finish your date, you can rate it and return it with your book for a chance to win a prize.
Also starting on Jan. 18, the library will be handing out Feed the Birds kits, with all the necessary items to build a pine cone feeder and have a great time outside while watching the birds.
Kits will be limited to one per family until Jan. 27 or while supplies last.
To book an appointment, contact the library by calling 807-886-2558 or by email at rrocklib@gmail.com, Monday to Thursday from 2-5 p.m. and 6.30-8.30 p.m., and now also Friday and Sunday evening from 6.30-8.30 p.m.
Appointments are recommended in order to reduce contact and help to stop the spread of COVID-19. Also a reminder that you can get your vaccination records downloaded, printed and made into a pocket-sized laminated card at the library.
• • •
We know that with the current pandemic restrictions, the options to have some fun can be limited. That’s why the Red Rock Township public works crew and the Red Rock Volunteer Fire Department are joining efforts to bring to the community an ice skating trail and rink, located at the Red Rock Marina. So, keep your blades sharp and follow the township Facebook page for updates on when it’s going to be open.
• • •
Last Sunday an unusual visitor caught the eye of people hanging out at the Red Rock Marina. Donald Stenlund, a Red Rock born and raised retiree, brought for a stroll his custom mobile ice-fishing shack.
After having some back problems due to fishing, in September of 2021 Donald decided to start a new project that would allow him to keep fishing without compromising his health and enjoy the season.
Although the project was ready for its first trial since November 2021, it wasn’t until last Sunday when the weather conditions allowed him to test it.
“There are some adjustments to be made, but it’s almost ready,” Stenlund said.
