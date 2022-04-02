The COVID-19 positive infection rate in areas west of Thunder Bay remained above the provincial average Friday, while the provincial rate also continued creeping up.
According to the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), the infection rate was just under 18 per cent, compared to about 16.5 per cent across the province.
Of the 240 “high-risk” active cases of the virus reported by the health unit, 180 were located in Indigenous communities in the Sioux Lookout district.
The Kenora district had the highest number of cases among non-Indigenous communities, with 24, the health unit said.
“NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures,” the health unit said in a news release.
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is currently treating 21 patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Among the 21 patients, eight are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical and surgical occupancy is at about 101.9 per cent and the intensive care unit occupancy is at 81.8 per cent.
The last update from Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 113 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.
