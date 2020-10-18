The installation of the remaining two Pride crosswalks in Thunder Bay have been completed.
A rainbow crosswalk was completed earlier this summer at the Bay and Algoma streets intersection and on Sept. 25 the transgender crosswalk at the same intersection was installed.
A rainbow crosswalk on Donald Street at city hall is also complete.
The project was spearheaded by the Thunder Pride Association with the organization raising some of the funds necessary for the project. The City and North-West Lines, which installed the crosswalks, also contributed.
“The City is happy to be working with Thunder Pride and North-West Lines to install the city’s first Pride crosswalks,” said Kayla Dixon, director of engineering and operations with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
