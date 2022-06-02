When Grace Dorey came out in Grade 6, she never imagined the level of acceptance she’d feel from the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.
“It’s crazy how much love and support we have now and how far we have made it with the Catholic school board,” said the Pope John Paul II Senior Elementary School student.
Dorey was one of several students who attended the Pride flag raising at the Catholic school board office on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday morning to help kick off Pride month.
“I think it’s absolutely incredible,” she said. “We have so much support now and it makes me so happy about being supported and being loved anywhere you go for whoever you are.”
The Pride flag was also raised outside of the board offices of Lakehead Public Schools and Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boreales on Wednesday.
Thunder Pride Association chairperson Valentina Donoso said it shows all school boards are working towards the same goal.
The Pride flag flying outside of school board offices isn’t something Donoso would see in her home country of Chile.
“This is so new to me and it means so much to be able to see a Pride flag at the school boards,” she said. “It’s so heartwarming and inspirational.”
Donoso said she believes it will help kids who feel different realize they’re the same as everyone else and they are accepted.
Donoso moved to Canada last fall and said even wearing a Pride badge on her sweater isn’t safe in Chile, so to be able to grow up now in an accepting school environment means not having to be scared of being yourself.
“The progress is huge,” she said. “I really hope back home, some day, I get to see this.”
As a former Thunder Bay Catholic board student, Jason Veltri said seeing the Pride flag raised at the board office means the world to him.
“It’s a really emotional day every time I can see the Pride flag raised on Catholic schools,” said Veltri, the president of the Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay. “It’s important for students to feel welcome, safe and accepted in Catholic schools. It’s a publicly-funded system. It’s a basic human right.”
