The first Pride flag ever raised by the Municipality of Neebing on Friday to recognize Pride Month appears to have been stolen.
At a ceremony at the Neebing municipal office, Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert, Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay president/co-founder Jason Veltri and Thunder Pride Association chair Scotia Kauppi unfurled the flag and hoisted it up the flagpole in front of Neebing councillors, administration and residents as well as Thunder Pride and Rainbow Collective members.
“We must celebrate all of our neighbours and embody the values of respect, inclusivity, diversity and equality to make Neebing safe and welcoming place for all,” Thibert said. “That’s what this flag and the many future flags will symbolize. As mayor and council, we respect the opinions of all, and will see community input as to how we can make Neebing strong through diversity and inclusiveness.”
However, he told The Chronicle-Journal late in the evening that the flag was stolen less than five hours after it was put up when a councillor noticed it was missing around 7:30 p.m.
More to come on this story next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.