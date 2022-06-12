Pride Month kicked off in Thunder Bay on Friday with a traditional flag-raising ceremony at city hall, as organizers looked forward to celebrations two years after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on them.
“Pride is a reminder that although many rights and freedoms have come to bear through hard fought advocacy; we know that these rights can be rolled back at a moment’s notice,” Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay president Jason Veltri said in a news release.
“We must continue to be vigilant and demand action on furthering the protection and rights of two-spirit, queer and trans people here in Canada and around the world,” Veltri added.
This year, the Rainbow Collective is collaborating with Thunder Pride as the two groups promote various events.
Activities planned through the month include bingo, film and poetry nights, a pool party at the Canada Games Complex and “the return of the popular Pride Street Fest, which will now move to the waterfront district on June 17,” the news release said.
More information about events is available online at rainbowcollectiveofthunderbay.com and thunderpride.ca.
