Pride Month organizers are impressed with the level of support in Thunder Bay.
Thunder Pride Association has begun the city’s first month-long Pride celebration for it’s 10th anniversary. In previous years, it’s been a week-long event.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Jason Veltri, chairperson of Thunder Pride.
The group has handed out Pride Lives Here lawn signs. Their entire stock of 400 signs were gone quickly. More signs were hoped to arrive in the city soon, said Veltri.
“Knowing that we can’t be together this Pride, this is the one way we can stay connected by putting a sign on our lawn, standing in solidarity with our family in Fort Frances and Borderland (Pride are) and really showing the message that across Northwestern Ontario, we stand for inclusion and diversity,” he said.
The Township of Emo’s municipal council’s decision not to recognize Pride month highlights there is more work to do in rural Northern Ontario, said Veltri.
The Pride Lives Here campaign, which encourages Northwestern Ontario residents to show their support for the 2SLGBTIQ+ community through creative rainbow displays this month, began with Borderland Pride, the Pride association for the Fort Frances, Rainy River and International Falls area.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Pride Month takes on more significance in smaller communities. Veltri said Thunder Pride, Borderland Pride and Kenora Pride are working together to support the queer and trans communities in the region who may be struggling with isolation during the pandemic.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Thunder Pride and in-person events had been planned with most of the planning done by early January.
“But of course this pandemic has caused us to move this online,” said Veltri. “We did have a bit of a challenge in pivoting to redevelop events and relook at how we can put things online but we’re really excited about how it’s all come together and the events we have are going to be incredible, showcasing all local talent and really highlighting we are all still in this together.”
Flags recognizing Pride Month will fly this month across the city including at city hall, city schools and school board offices and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
A flag-raising ceremony was scheduled to take place at the hospital last week, but was postponed after the hospital announced it was dealing with a possible COVID-19 outbreak.
Virtual events include zumba lessons, storytime with Drag Queens for both kids and adults, and workshops on topics from gender journeys to drag makeup.
A new event this year adhering to physical distancing guidelines is Drive-by Drag, which fill feature local drag kings and queens performing in people’s driveways and front lawns. The performances have a $50 booking fee with all proceeds supporting Roots to Harvest.
The performances are to bring “some joy to neighbourhoods and to those who are isolating at home or not venturing out too far,” said Veltri.
The Thunder Pride Association Board has also donated $1,000 to Roots to Harvest for their COVID-19 Family Food boxes, which fills the gap left from school breakfast programs in Thunder Bay.
Thunder Bay residents are encouraged to post pictures of their Pride decorations with the hashtags #YQTPRIDE2020, #YQTPRIDELIVESHERE or #YQTCHALKWALK.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020)
