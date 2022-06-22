Red River Road saw thousands of people come celebrate Pride for Saturday’s street festival, which organizers are calling “a smashing success.”
“It completely exceeded our expectations and it was just a fantastic day to celebrate Pride and see our community again after two years,” said Jason Veltri, president of the Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay.
The Rainbow Collective and Thunder Pride Association joined forces this year to host the month’s Pride celebrations, with the street festival taking place Saturday afternoon on Red River Road between Court and Cumberland streets.
Vendors of different types lines the streets and the event featured live music and entertainment for all ages.
“The vibe down there was love, it was kindness, it was togetherness, it was reuniting with friends and community we haven’t seen in over two years,” Veltri said. “Just seeing everyone out on the street smiling and saying hello and giving hugs and high-fives meant the world to me and our organization and also to Thunder Pride.”
In the U.S. this year, anti-LGBTQ legislation has been enacted in some states such as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and now a ban on allowing minors to attend drag shows has been proposed in Texas.
Veltri said those actions are reminders that Pride matters.
“Holding these events matter,” he said, adding Thunder Bay can be a trailblazer in building a community where all are welcome and can live an authentic life.
“What we’re seeing in the United States is clearly an act to suppress and oppress 2SLGBTQIA communities again and we can’t go backwards,” Veltri said. “We have to stay vigilant.”
With the success of this years’s Pride street festival, Veltri said brief discussions have already happened around plans to bring the event back next year.
