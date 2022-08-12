More than 10,000 people attended June’s Pride street festival, making it the most well-attended Pride festival in Thunder Bay’s history.
Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay and Thunder Pride Association joined forces for the month-long celebration, which included the street festival on Red River Road on June 18.
“This year’s Pride celebrations shattered all expectations and came at the most crucial time in the post-pandemic recovery of local small businesses and the mental health and wellness of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in our city and region,” said Jason Veltri, president of Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
“All month we witnessed pure joy, love, togetherness and reuniting with old and new friends alike. Our organization is overjoyed at the partnership with Thunder Pride, we thank our incredible sponsors, volunteers and thank the community at-large for coming to support Pride activities and events in such incredible numbers.”
Both organizations are set to start planning next year’s celebrations and are asking the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, its allies and sponsors to help envision what next year’s festival will entail.
“We are so grateful that everything worked as we planned,” said Valentina Donoso, chairperson of Thunder Pride Association. “We are also grateful for our sponsors and volunteers who helped make all the events special. Thank you to the community for showing up and participating in Pride events, we are so motivated by your support.”
