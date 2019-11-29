Marisa Hobbs was adamant she didn’t believe she was doing anything wrong and was just helping a friend in need when her husband, Thunder Bay’s former mayor, drafted a contract for an individual to buy a house for Mary Voss.
Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Voss are on trial for allegedly extorting an individual, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, into buying a house for Voss by threatening to disclose criminal allegations to the police in the fall of 2016.
A video of Marisa Hobbs giving a cautioned statement to OPP Det.-Insp. Martin Graham on March 14, 2017 was played in court on Thursday.
