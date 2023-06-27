Now that the flowers are blooming and the temperatures have warmed up we’re happy to be on the island with life surrounding us.
Through the eyes of our visitors they remind us of how fortunate we are to live in this area. We’ve had people from all over the U.S. this week, including as far away as Florida. They are all amazed at the pristine environment and wildlife on the island; including rabbits, squirrels and our resident pine martin.
Since the pandemic we are happy to see the return of the Voyageur Outward Bound School group from Ely, Minnesota. The kayaking group came across the archipelago of islands from Rossport, stopping overnight at Porphyry on a week-long tour. As is often the case on these trips, they volunteer their time to give back to community groups. From cutting wood, stacking the lumber pile, to racking up the beaches, it was all hands on deck.
What a pleasure to work with youths and to see their enthusiasm to make things better for the next visitor. Once introduced to the sauna and some swimming, a meal around the picnic tables rounded things up nicely. Their next stop was Sand Island near to Silver Islet where they would finish their trip the next day.
Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior also had the opportunity to share the story of the lighthouses with other community minded groups such as the Transportation Museum Society of Thunder Bay, Science North, and Parks Canada. The purpose of the tour was to introduce other tour guides, and people that work in the public sphere to see what the lighthouse history tour looks like as a tourist. Lunch included hot yam soup, sandwiches, and rhubarb apple pie. This was followed by a Parks Canada activity.
Twenty easels, paint trays and seats were set up on the front lawn of the keepers dwelling dwarfed by the light tower. Participants were given some direction as to how to get started in the process of painting. The Painting Superior Program offered by Parks Canada is a way to introduce visitors to developing and appreciation of art, through nature. A dozen participants painted for an hour with great results and a great reminder of the day. On Canada Day this event will again be offered.
On the next day we had a group arrive from the Lakehead Nurse Practitioner-led clinic. What a joy to take these health-care workers around the island as a way of respite and fun. The group had a picnic lunch and went about exploring the island, located 45 kilometres east of Thunder Bay on Black Bay.
Sea glass captured everyone’s imagination and I found an arrowhead of flint. What a thrill that was.
To hold this artifact in my hand which led me to wonder who had chipped the flint away to form the pointy end. Did this arrowhead bring down a moose?
This week we welcome two host keeping groups to help us out on the island. Dawn Luomala accompanied by her mother and son and a couple from the United States. First off Monday morning, we held our health and safety orientation. Then they set out painting and dabbing paint to spruce up the place. This weekend will see the 150th anniversary of Pt. Porphyry and there is expected to be around 60. The tour boat is fully booked, and many local boaters are making their way over for the festivities. The event will include the unveiling of the Hammarskjold-built Pt. Porphyry Lighthouse, and Parks Canada will hold its Painting Superior Program.
Today if you are feeling thirsty, please drop by Lakehead Beer Co. on Park Avenue as they will be releasing a light rice beer called Porphyry. Come try the new brew, and support Thunder Bay Yacht Club’s initiative to raise funds for the 150th anniversary of Porphyry. Beer is available in cans so you can share this once-in-a-lifetime brew with family and friends. Thanks to all of our supporters and volunteers helping us maintain our mandate to educate the public on lighthouses and keep them relevant. I must get going as there are more chores to complete prior to the events.
