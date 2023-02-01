When Melanie Tibishkogijig’s children were young, she was working part time and going to school, making extracurricular activities for her kids unaffordable.
But through Pro Kids, her children and then her grandchildren and nieces and nephews have all been able to play sports, including hockey, lacrosse and gymnastics.
“I would never have been able to do any of that, especially the hockey, if it wasn’t for Pro Kids helping me to do that.”
Pro Kids, a registered charity, works with organizations and businesses across Thunder Bay to provide activities for children whose families wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford the sports or arts programs.
On Tuesday, the group celebrated its 25th anniversary at city hall.
During those 25 years, more than 27,000 children and youths have accessed recreational programs through Pro Kids. Recreational organizations have provided more than $1 million in spaces for the children to play.
Tibishkogijig now sits on the Pro Kids board as a way to give back to the organization.
Pro Kids paid for her children’s sporting activities and by doing those activities, her children were able to grow and better themselves, she said.
“It helps them be more a part of the community, more a part of everything, and having that purpose and looking forward to something to do each week or each day,” Tibishkogijig said.
Pro Kids co-ordinator, Laura Daniele, said what’s special about the program is it empowers parents.
“The parents are now able to put their kids in activities,” she said. “They didn’t think it was a possibility and then all of a sudden, it is a possibility.”
Daniele added children have been able to gain skills, not just on the ice or in the water, but also how to be part of a team and they’ve also gained self-confidence.
