Joshua Swearengen can attest to how important PRO Kids is to the community.
Swearengen is now on the board of directors for PRO Kids but as a youth benefited directly through the program that gives children and youth access to recreation activities that families cannot afford.
On Thursday, PRO Kids started an annual fundraising campaign, Power to Play, to help more youths get involved in recreation activities.
“The value comes in many ways for the child, they get to play the sports that they like . . . and for me personally it was very easy to meet kids through sports then in my own social life,” said Swearengen, who was able take part in sports and recreation activities for eight years through support from PRO Kids.
“It also teaches you lessons . . . teamwork, discipline, integrity,” said Swearengen, who added that PRO Kids also lifts the financial burden off the parents.
“It really affects the whole family positively.”
Annually, PRO Kids helps 1,200 children participate in sports, arts and cultural programs and since 1998 has made over 25,000 placements of children and youths into recreational activities.
“I think the numbers are pretty amazing when you think about the totality of what they have accomplished over almost 25-years now,” said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, at the launch at Fort William Gardens.
“Many of those young men and women probably would not have been able to be in all the different activities that PRO Kids sponsors,” added Mauro.
PRO Kids has over 200 local activity providers that they partner with, who donate free and discounted spaces in their programs.
To donate to PRO Kids people can do so through Prokidsthunderbay.ca or through any of the TD Bank branches in the city as well as the Canada Games Complex and the PRO Kids office in the Victoriaville Civic Centre.
The goal for the month-long campaign is $50,000 and Ally Drombolis, customer service and marketing co-ordinator, says that the $50,000 goal will have a significant impact on youths in the city, potentially getting about 600 youths involved in recreational activities.
