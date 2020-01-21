A fire inspection is underway following a blaze that claimed the lives of a 40-year-old man and a dog on Sunday in Thunder Bay’s north side.
The fire also sent a 40-year-old woman to hospital where she remained in critical care as of Monday.
Chris Ter Stege, a fire investigator with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal, spent most of Monday with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Insp. Eric Nordlund to try finding the cause of the early morning blaze at 114 Machar Ave.
