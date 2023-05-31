Provincial police have confirmed that two Kenora residents died last Friday in an early-morning house fire, but have not released their names.

A provincial news release only provided the ages of the deceased — 36 and 38.

The fire at the Eighteenth Avenue North home is believed to have started around 2 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

