Dryden city police are asking for tips in the wake of $20,000 worth of equipment being stolen from the back of a pickup truck earlier this month.
Police said $10,000 worth of tools and a welder valued at $10,000 were removed during the evening of Oct. 11 from a truck parked in a lot in the area of Duke Street and Earl Avenue.
The welder is described as a 500-pound Miller Trailblazer unit, blue in colour.
Anyone with information can call city police at 807-223-3281.
